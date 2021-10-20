Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Collin Morikawa looking forward to having fans back in Japan

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 10:49 am
Open champion Collin Morikawa is seeking more silverware in the ZOZO Championship in Japan (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Open champion Collin Morikawa is relishing playing in front of Japanese fans again after the “dull” atmosphere of a spectator-free Olympics.

Morikawa is the top-ranked player in this week’s ZOZO Championship, which returns to Narashino Country Club – where Tiger Woods won a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title in 2019 – after being staged in California last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world number three, who is of Japanese descent, is making his fifth trip to the country since 2016 and is joint favourite for the title with Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 17th green during day three of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

“I’ve pretty much come back once a year almost and it’s just getting better and better,” Morikawa, who lost out in a seven-man play-off for the bronze medal in Tokyo, told a pre-tournament press conference.

“These are some of the best fans. I was here earlier for the Olympics and we didn’t have anyone and it just felt dull. Even though it was the Olympics and we knew what we were playing for, it has a different feeling when you have fans.

“I remember my first tee shot out here two years ago when there were fans on stools and lined up five, six people deep. They would cheer for you walking to tee boxes, hitting every tee shot whether it’s good or bad.”

Morikawa finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the CJ Cup at his home course in Las Vegas on Sunday before taking the PGA Tour’s charter flight to Japan, only getting to the players’ hotel at around 6am on Tuesday.

But with his Open triumph at Royal St George’s helping him top the European Tour’s Race to Dubai standings – no American has won it before – the 24-year-old is happy to put up with any travel issues as he seeks a second overseas victory.

“It would mean a lot,” Morikawa added. “I think it just shows that your game can travel.

“Obviously I was never really in contention at the Olympics other than that late run for the bronze medal, but you want your game to travel. That’s why I’m a European Tour member, that’s why I try and play a lot in different places.

“This next month and a half of travel I’m playing here in Japan, we’re going to play in Dubai [the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship], we’re going to play in the Bahamas. It’s a lot of travel.

“You’ve got to adjust and you’ve got to get your body right and I think that’s just what it is to be a professional golfer, is learning on the road how to get ready each and every week.”

