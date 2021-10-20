Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Mignolet hails Manchester City as better than PSG

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 1:05 pm
Simon Mignolet had a tough night against Manchester City (Virginie Lefour/PA)
Simon Mignolet had a tough night against Manchester City (Virginie Lefour/PA)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is in no doubt Manchester City are better than fellow Champions League heavyweights Paris St Germain.

The former Liverpool number one has now faced both sides in this season’s competition and had a much tougher night against Pep Guardiola’s men than the star-studded PSG team boasting Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Mignolet had a game to forget as City ran out 5-1 winners in Tuesday’s Group A clash at the Jan Breydel Stadium, a one-sided encounter in which the Belgian champions were fortunate not to concede more.

The capitulation contrasted with Brugge’s battling 1-1 draw with PSG in their opening match last month.

Mignolet said: “It is the first time that this group has played against a team where there is quality across the pitch, throughout the whole team, not coming from three superstars.

“In attack they switch positions and danger comes from everywhere. It is the first time we actually had this challenge.

“We need to take lessons from it. We did against PSG but this, for me, is a different challenge and a harder challenge against a better opponent than it was against Paris St Germain.

“We have to learn from it and see the way forward.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Mignolet insists the team are not disheartened.

Brugge will face City again in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium in a fortnight.

The 33-year-old said: “There is no need to be more disappointed losing with five goals conceded than 1-0.

“I think we have to accept the result of the game and we have to accept the qualities of the other side, and the performers on the other team.

“What happened here can happen again over there but there is no point thinking about this. We just have to try to get a result there and we will see how it ends.”

City manager Pep Guardiola, who revealed he picked the brains of his former captain and current Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany about Brugge, also insists he will take nothing for granted for the return.

Guardiola said: “I am not going to underestimate Brugge.

“It will not be the same. They are bright, they will see what happened and what they can do better. You have to prepare the best as possible.

“If we are able take three more points, with two games left, to have nine points we’ll be close to qualifying for the next round.”

