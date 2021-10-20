Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins invests in Burnley

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 1:09 pm
Malcolm Jenkins (right) took a tour of Turf Moor with Burnley chairman Alan Pace at the weekend (Burnley handout/PA)
Malcolm Jenkins (right) took a tour of Turf Moor with Burnley chairman Alan Pace at the weekend (Burnley handout/PA)

Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins has become a minority investor in Burnley as part of the club’s American ownership group.

The New Orleans Saints safety used the bye-week on his NFL team’s schedule last weekend to take a tour of Turf Moor alongside Burnley executive chairman Alan Pace before watching their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old Jenkins, who has won Super Bowls with the Saints in 2010 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, has built a growing business portfolio and philanthropic project alongside his playing career.

He has become a minority stakeholder in the ALK Capital investment group that took over the club last December.

“I’m excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure,” Jenkins said in a club statement.

“It’s a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organisation that aligns with our company values.

“I think the club’s doing a great job with some of the updates around the stadium and to see the vision of where they want to go in creating a venue that’s not only a great place to come and watch a game, is really exciting.”

Pace said: “It was great to welcome Malcolm and his team to Turf Moor at the weekend and give them their first live taste of Premier League action.

“Malcolm has a wealth of high-level experience, not only as an elite sportsman, but through his successful business and philanthropic enterprises.

“We’re thrilled to have him as part of our investment group and look forward to him helping our efforts to develop the club both on and off the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal