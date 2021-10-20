Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British serviceman killed in action in 1943 is laid to rest in Albania

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 3:57 pm
RAF officers carry a wreath and the remains of Sergeant Peter Twiddy during the burial ceremony in Tirana (AP Photo/Llazar Semini)
The mortal remains of a Second World War British airman were formally buried in a Tirana war cemetery on Wednesday, following their discovery last year at the site where his bomber crashed in Albania.

Sergeant Peter Twiddy was laid to rest at the Tirana Park Memorial Cemetery — a British war cemetery — on what would have been his 100th birthday, and the 78th anniversary of the crash.

The British Embassy in Tirana organised a funeral service, also attended by a detachment from the Albanian army and a military band.

Twiddy died aged 22 when his Halifax bomber from the RAF’s 148 Squadron went down on October 20 1943 in Dukat commune, 120 miles southwest of Tirana. All nine people on board were killed in the crash, which was probably due to engine failure.

Wreaths are placed at the grave of airman Peter Twiddy who was killed in action on his 22nd birthday in 1943 (AP Photo/Llazar Semini)

The bomber had set off from its base at Tocra in Libya as part of an operation code-named Sapling 7 to drop supplies and agents for British special forces and resistance groups in Albania.

The aircraft crashed into a mountain near Dukat.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known. But we believe that one of the engines may have failed,” the UK ambassador Alastair King-Smith said.

Seven aircrew and two special operation members who were to have been parachuted in with the supplies died.

Sapling 7 leader Major Gerry Field later landed and buried all nine in shallow graves around the aircraft.

After the war, three graves were found and the remains taken to the local graveyard, and later reburied at the Tirana Park Memorial Cemetery. The other six bodies remained lost and the men’s names are inscribed at the Alamein Memorial in Egypt.

Last year, a local Albanian farmer found a bone at the site and notified a local archaeologist who in turn informed the embassy.

Further excavation recovered bones, as well as pieces of the plane and old ammunition.

A bone sample was taken to the UK to be tested and compared against DNA from living relatives of the missing six, and was identified as belonging to Twiddy.

Twiddy was born October 20 1921 in Stockwell, Surrey and lost his life on his 22nd birthday.

A clerk, Twiddy enlisted with the RAF in July 1940.

None of his close family members was present at the ceremony “due to health problems”, according to embassy staff.

“Sergeant Twiddy, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and all our armed forces, I salute you for your sacrifice,” King-Smith said at the ceremony.

“You are the exemplar of all the young British, Albanian and other allied nations who give their lives to liberate others and to protect us all.”

