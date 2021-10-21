Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Evan Fournier stars on debut for New York Knicks as side secure double OT win

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 6:41 am
New York Knicks’ Evan Fournier (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Debutant Evan Fournier scored 32 points for the New York Knicks against his former team the Boston Celtics including a go-ahead three-pointer in their 138-134 double overtime win.

Fournier’s 26-foot shot put the Knicks in front in their opening game of the season with 56.1 seconds left in the second extended period, while Derrick Rose sealed the victory.

Julius Randle topped New York’s scorers with 35 while Jaylen Brown hit 46 for the Celtics assisted by 20 from Jayson Tatum, whose missed jumpshot at the end of the first period of overtime proved costly.

The Charlotte Hornets put 24 points on the board without reply in the third quarter as they came from behind to beat the Indiana Pacers 123-122.

LaMelo Ball scored 31 points, including seven three-pointers, while Gordon Hayward added 27 in the victory.

The Philadelphia 76ers were without Ben Simmons for their trip to New Orleans but overcame a Zion Williamson-less Pelicans 117-97 with Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz scoring 22.

Zach LaVine scored 34 to help the Chicago Bulls to a 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Washington Wizards swept past the Toronto Raptors 98-83 and Ja Morant scored 37 to help the Memphis Grizzlies to a 132-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 124-106 win over the Houston Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs saw off the Orlando Magic 123-97 and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-86.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets edged out the Phoenix Suns 110-98 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-121.

