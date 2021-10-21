Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abuse has managers questioning their future – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 10:33 pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out against the abuse received by former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce. (Molly Darlington/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed the kind of abuse suffered by Steve Bruce has seen both prospective and current managers tell him they would now think twice about taking a job.

Bruce was sacked by Newcastle on Wednesday before detailing the level of abuse he and his family had suffered during his two-year stint in the north-east.

Having taken charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Tottenham, Bruce admitted to the Daily Telegraph the Newcastle post could be his “last job” due to the criticism he faced.

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce opened up on the abuse he faced from Newcastle fans (David Davies/PA)

Several Premier League managers have come out in support of the former Manchester United captain but Arteta has spoken to several people privately who he says are now contemplating not taking positions because of Bruce’s words.

“Yes, a lot of people think like that,” he replied when asked if he was worried younger people might be put off management.

“I heard a lot, and I have a lot of friends who are doing the courses, who doubted whether they want to take the hot seat, or whether it is better to be an assistant or something else.

“For me this cannot be the barrier, because you have fear about the treatment you are going to receive. I think the enjoyment as well is that big, that it should not stop you.

“But it is important that we take care a little bit of the environment and putting things in the right place. If not I don’t think it will get better. I think it will get worse if we don’t do anything about it.”

Asked if prospective coaches had called him personally, Arteta added: “Yes.

“And people who have been managers already. Experienced managers, and they are thinking about not doing it again.”

Arteta, whose first managerial role came when he took over at Arsenal in December 2019, also offered a glimpse into the advice he offers to those who reach out.

“You cannot lose the focus, the passion and the love,” he said.

“The reason why you made the decision in the first place to do that. If you are affected by every single opinion in life nowadays, with how easy you can read stuff about yourself, you are not going to be happy with whatever you do.

“You have to be able to deal with that. But obviously we can help to be able to deal with that.

“Criticism and opinions can you make you better and you have to listen to that when it comes from the right place.

“You need to have the right people as well. The key is where you put your focus. If you put your focus there (into criticism) you are going to be an unhappy man.”

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta has heard from managers questioning their career choice (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Arteta believes Bruce speaking out about being called “useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage-head” also shows the need for improvements to be made on how managers can be criticised.

“I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve,” he said.

“First of all, because I know him personally, and secondly, because of what he transmitted in his words.

“You’re talking about somebody who has been in the game for over 40 years as a player and as a manager.

“He’s managed over 1,000 games and he’s telling you, with that experience, with that level of expertise that he has – because you have to, to be able to sustain yourself at that level – that he struggles with that kind of situation, with that kind of abuse.

“I think we have to reflect. We can’t take for granted and accept certain things because they are how they are.

“No, we are here as well to improve them and change them, like we do with any rules, with any fixture list and we have with anything that we want to improve for our sport, fans, stadium, facilities and broadcasts.”

