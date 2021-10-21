Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Remains found in Florida reserve confirmed as Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 11:17 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 11:57 pm
Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming (The Moab Police Department via AP)
The FBI has identified human remains found in a Florida nature reserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple were on a cross-country road trip.

The remains, a backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park, according to the FBI.

The area where they were found had been under water during earlier searches.

Missing Traveler
Brian Laundrie’s remains have been found (The Moab Police Department via AP,)

The FBI’s Denver office said that a comparison of dental records were a match to Laundrie.

The discovery of the remains concluded a massive search involving federal, state and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared on September 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

Ms Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11, launching a search that garnered worldwide media attention and focused largely on the Carlton Reserve wilderness park near the Laundries’ home.

It is a densely wooded, swampy area that is home to alligators, coyotes, bobcats, snakes and numerous other creatures.

Missing Traveler
Police found Laundrie’s remains in a Florida nature reserve (Chris O’Meara/AP)

The intense focus on Ms Petito’s case has led to renewed calls for people to pay greater attention to cases involving missing indigenous women and other people of colour.

The body of Ms Petitio, 22, was found on September 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited.

The coroner there concluded she died of strangulation and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.

