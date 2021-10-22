Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Wallace remains in contention at ZOZO Championship after strong finish

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 9:43 am
Matt Wallace is two shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the ZOZO Championship (Kenny Smith/PA)
England’s Matt Wallace produced a brilliant finish to remain firmly in contention for his first PGA Tour title in the ZOZO Championship.

Wallace was two over par for his first 15 holes at Narashino Country Club but birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th to add a 69 to his opening 65 and lie two shots off the lead held by home favourite and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

“I’m very pleased,” Wallace said. “It was a tough day.

“We’re hitting some drivers, especially on the 10th… you think you can hit it 260 (yards) but it goes 240 and you’d never think that after a good strike, so it was difficult to gauge how far the ball was going to go.

“It was cold, wet, greens are soft and a bit slower. It was just a tough day, but the finish was really important and it was nice.

“My putting hasn’t been quite on, but I went and did some work with my coach last week and starting to see the ball roll how I want to, so I’ve holed a couple of good putts. I’ve missed a few, but I’ve holed a couple of good ones.

“I need to get my swing sorted, I haven’t hit it as well as I have done two weeks ago, so if I’m going to put it together we’ll be there come Sunday.”

Matsuyama carded three birdies and one bogey in his 68 to post a halfway total of eight under par, one shot ahead of American Cameron Tringale.

Wallace shares third place on six under with Brendan Steele, with Tommy Fleetwood and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann a shot further back.

“It wasn’t a perfect round, but I played well – I’m happy with it,” Matsuyama said. “It’s not often that we play in rain and cold at the same time, but I’m happy with the round and it was a good day.

“I’m in a good position. Looking forward to the weekend and (will) do my best.”

