Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Award-winning teenage rapper fatally shot in Sweden

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 2:10 pm
Swedish rapper Einar (Jessica Gow/TT via AP)
Swedish rapper Einar (Jessica Gow/TT via AP)

An award-winning 19-year-old Swedish rapper was fatally shot in the country’s capital in an incident that media reports suggested could be gang-related.

The rapper Einar was hit by several bullets in the Hammarby suburb south of central Stockholm and died at the scene late on Thursday, police spokesman Ola Osterling told the Swedish news agency TT.

Police were looking for at least two suspects.

The motive of the shooting remained unclear but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the rapper had received several threats recently.

Forensic police officers at the scene of the shooting
Forensic police officers at the scene of the shooting (Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP)

According to the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the rapper’s shooting was gang-related.

Einar, whose real name is Nils Gronberg, was born in Stockholm and rose to fame at the age of 16 when his song Katten I Trakten from his debut album Forsta Klass topped the Swedish charts in 2019.

He was awarded the song of the year award in 2019 and the newcomer of the year award a year later.

Sweden has seen a rise in organised crime activity in the past few years and several gang-related shootings have occurred in Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]