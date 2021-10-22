Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Lewis Hamilton finishes behind Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominate at US GP

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 6:55 pm
Lewis Hamilton (pictured) trailed Valtteri Bottas in the first action of the weekend in Austin (Darron Cummings/AP)
Lewis Hamilton (pictured) trailed Valtteri Bottas in the first action of the weekend in Austin (Darron Cummings/AP)

Lewis Hamilton finished behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated the opening practice session for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

Bottas, who will serve a five-place grid drop here following another engine change, ended the one-hour running at a sizzling Austin just 0.045 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Max Verstappen, six points clear at the Formula One drivers’ championship summit, took third, a distant nine tenths back.

Hamilton has more victories in America than any other driver, triumphing at Indianapolis in his debut campaign for McLaren before taking five victories in eight appearances at the Circuit of Americas.

And the seven-time world champion appears primed to continue his fine record this side of the pond, with his Silver Arrows in command of the first running of the weekend.

While Bottas took top spot, the Finn will be bumped back down the grid after taking on his sixth Internal Combustion Engine of the campaign.

There will be cause for concern at Mercedes with Williams’ George Russell and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel also due to serve engine penalties here for change of parts. Both drivers are powered by Mercedes.

There were mechanical woes for Fernando Alonso, too, after the double world champion broke down in the opening moments.

The running was halted for 10 minutes with Alonso’s Alpine parked at Turn 12.

Alonso’s stricken machine was taken back to the pits before the Spaniard returned to the track with 15 minutes remaining. He finished 15th.

Elsewhere, the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth respectively, while Lando Norris – under the weather with a cold – was eighth.

Sergio Perez and Mick Schumacher collided in the closing moments of the session. Both drivers emerged from the coming together at Turn 12 without damage but Perez took aim at the German rookie.

“What an idiot,” said the Mexican. “He isn’t looking in his mirrors.”

F1 is back in America for the first time in two years and the grandstands were packed for Friday’s action, with more than 140,000 fans – the greatest attendance figures of the season so far – expected for Sunday’s race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]