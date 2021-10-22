Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrice Evra alleges he was sexually abused by teacher as a teenager

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 7:05 pm
Patrice Evra won five Premier League titles with Patrice Evra (Peter Byrne/PA).
Former France and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has alleged he was sexually abused by a school teacher when he was a teenager.

Evra, 40, has detailed the alleged abuse in his new autobiography and, in a candid interview in the Times newspaper, explained why he has never spoken about it until now.

“When I first did the book, I didn’t tell the whole story because I was still ashamed and scared about what people will think,” Evra said.

“Now I want to say it because I don’t want kids to be in my situation and they are ashamed of themselves, thinking they are not brave, because it’s not about being brave, it’s about being mentally ready to talk about it.

“So I just want to make sure kids out there have the courage and do not blame themselves, because I always blamed myself.

“I’m not shy to say I felt like a coward for many years because I never speak up. It was something heavy in my chest. But I don’t do it for me, I do it for other children.”

Evra, who grew up in Les Ulis, southwest of Paris, said the abuse took place in a teacher’s house, where he stayed in order to cut down on the hours spent commuting to and from school.

Evra made 81 appearances for France
Evra made 81 appearances for France (Chris Radburn/PA)

He said he had travelled to Paris two weeks ago to tell his mother about the abuse for the first time and that had been far harder than speaking openly in an interview.

“Only now when I am 40 years old do I tell her,” he said. “It was a big shock for her. A lot of anger. She said she was sorry. She said, ‘You must not put it in your book, it’s private Patrice.’

“But that’s when I say, ‘Mum, it’s not about me, it’s about other kids’, then she says OK, she understands.”

Evra, who won five Premier League titles during an eight-year spell at United and captained France at the 2010 World Cup, said he had received a telephone call from the police about accusations against the teacher when he was 24.

He was playing for Monaco at the time and denied any abuse had taken place.

“Living with that was one of my biggest regrets because I could have helped so many people,” Evra added.

