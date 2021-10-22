Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Verstappen labels Lewis Hamilton ‘stupid idiot’ as pair clash again in Texas

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 10:23 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 11:17 pm
Max Verstappen criticised Lewis Hamilton (Darron Cummings/AP)
Max Verstappen criticised Lewis Hamilton (Darron Cummings/AP)

Max Verstappen called Lewis Hamilton a “stupid idiot” as the championship rivals clashed in practice for the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who is six points behind Verstappen, overtook the Red Bull driver at the concluding left-hander in Friday’s second session in Austin.

Verstappen temporarily ran off the track before racing wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton on the start-finish straight at 180mph.

Hamilton held the inside line heading into the opening bend, with Verstappen eventually conceding the position.

Hamilton raced off into the distance, with Verstappen – who in the build-up to the race spoke of the need to “move on and forgive” after the pair’s recent run-ins – shouting “stupid idiot” over the radio.

“Ignore it, don’t worry about it,” Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase responded.

Verstappen then gesticulated at Hamilton by raising his middle finger in the Briton’s direction.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton attracted criticism from Max Verstappen (Nick Didlick/AP)

Verstappen was forced to abandon a further two laps due to traffic, provoking yet further anger from inside the Dutchman’s helmet.

“I’m boxing – f*** this,” he yelled, returning to the pits in disgust.

Without posting a representative qualifying time, Verstappen finished only eighth, 0.878 seconds behind Sergio Perez who set the pace in the other Red Bull.

Commenting on the flashpoint with Hamilton, Verstappen said: “We were all lining up to go for a lap, so I don’t really understand what happened there.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris took second, with Hamilton third, three tenths adrift of Perez.

Valtteri Bottas, who finished fastest in the opening one-hour running at a sizzling Circuit of the Americas, ended the final action of the day in fourth.

The Finnish driver will serve a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race after taking on his sixth Internal Combustion Engine of the campaign.

There will be cause for concern at Mercedes with Williams’ George Russell and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel also due to serve engine penalties here for change of parts. Both drivers are powered by Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso, who broke down in the opening minutes of the morning action, then suffered a big spin off at the penultimate corner later in the day, exiting backwards into the gravel before limping back to the pits.

F1 is back in America for the first time in two years and the grandstands were packed for Friday’s action, with more than 140,000 fans – the greatest attendance figures of the season so far – expected for Sunday’s race.

