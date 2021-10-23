Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Paul reaches 20,000 points as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 7:23 am
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) argues a call during the first half of an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Point guard Chris Paul achieved the career milestone of scoring 20,000 points as his Phoenix Suns humbled the Los Angeles Lakers 115-105 on a dramatic night in California.

Paul finished with 23 points and 14 assists – the 36-year-old also became the first player in the league’s history to record 20,000 points and 10,000 assists – while Devin Booker poured in 14 for the defending Western Conference champions.

The winless Lakers struggled to build pressure as tension erupted off the court during a timeout between team-mates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, with Rajon Rondo also getting into a confrontation with a heckling fan.

The Charlotte Hornets won 123-112 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Washington Wizards squeaked home 135-134 in overtime against the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks netted 24 three-pointers as they blew away the Orlando Magic 121-96.

The Knicks’ crosstown rivals the Brooklyn Nets closed out the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 off the back of Kevin Durant’s 29 points and another 20 from James Harden.

The Boston Celtics had their home opener spoilt 115-83 by the Toronto Raptors, while centre Christian Wood gave fans in Texas something to cheer about as he went 13 for 19 from the field to help the Houston Rockets to an easy 124-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic posted 32 points as his Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 102-96, the Chicago Bulls dominated the New Orleans Pelicans 128-112 and the Sacramento Kings suffered their first loss of the season as they fell 110-101 to the Utah Jazz.

