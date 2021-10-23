Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mason Mount treble helps Chelsea crush sorry Norwich

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 5:21 pm
Chelsea’s Mason Mount celebrates with the match ball (Tess Derry/PA).
Mason Mount hit a hat-trick as Chelsea hammered 10-man Norwich 7-0 to cement top spot in the Premier League.

Chelsea youth products Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James set the tone with first-half goals as the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge.

England left-back Ben Chilwell then drilled in his fourth goal in five games for club and country, Max Aarons put through his own net and the Canaries had Ben Gibson sent off for two yellow cards.

Mount converted an 85th-minute penalty at the second attempt, failing with his first effort only to be reprieved as Tim Krul moved prematurely off his line.

And, right at the last, England star Mount tapped home from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s cross to walk off the field with the match ball.

Newcastle claimed their first point under new ownership as caretaker manager Graeme Jones led them to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead in the 56th minute, but a spectacular overhead kick from Callum Wilson nine minutes later drew Newcastle level.

Palace thought they had won the game in the 87th minute through Benteke, but a VAR check saw it ruled out for a foul.

Watford engineered a stunning late turnaround to claim a 5-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Richarlison looked like he might have marked his return from injury with the winner after putting the Toffees back ahead in the 63rd minute, Josh King having previously cancelled out Tom Davies’ very early opener.

But Juraj Kucka equalised in the 78th minute to kick off a remarkable end to the game for the visitors.

King struck again against his former club two minutes later and then completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute before Emmanuel Dennis added a fifth in injury time.

Maxwel Cornet scored twice more for Burnley but they were left still searching for a first league win of the season after drawing 2-2 with Southampton.

Cornet put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute, but intense Saints pressure paid off with an equaliser from Tino Livramento in the 41st minute before Armando Broja put them ahead five minutes after the break.

But Cornet needed only seven minutes to level with his third goal in four Premier League games for the Clarets.

Leeds salvaged a late point at Wolves thanks to Rodrigo’s injury-time penalty.

Wolves thought they had secured a fourth straight victory thanks to Hwang Hee-chan’s 10th-minute opener, but Joe Gelhardt was fouled late on and Leeds earned a 1-1 draw.

