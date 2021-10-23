Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late Leeds equaliser not enough for Marcelo Bielsa

By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 6:57 pm
Marcelo Bielsa saw his side bounce back with a late leveller (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa saw his side bounce back with a late leveller (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.

Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.

Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.

Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created not too dangerous and not too many, but sufficient chances to win the game.

“As the game wore on our insistence started to fatigue or waste their defence. We could worry the opponent.

“As such I thought that the result was insufficient as I thought we could have scored more than one goal.”

Bielsa was satisfied with his injury-hit side’s response after they had turned in one of their worst displays under the Argentinian in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

“It was a step forward,” Bielsa said. “Compared to the game last week, that game was without shine. This was a lot more like what the team is capable of.”

The ex-Argentina and Chile boss was also touched by the reaction of the home fans, who created a wall of sound in the second half as Leeds chased an equaliser.

“I received something written to me from Chile and it reminded me of a song the fans in that country sing,” added Bielsa, who is waiting to learn the full extent of the injury which forced winger Raphinha off in the second half.

“It says when a team is not playing well, the more you have to shout because that makes them win.

“Today, in the moment when the team most needed it, the public had a decisive presence. That message I received from a country I love a lot like Chile and the game today evoked that message.”

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was clearly disappointed his side had been unable to hold on to all three points, which would have lifted them up to fourth in the table.

Bruno Lage reacts at full-time
Bruno Lage was left frustrated (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We were under control in the game. It was the last minutes,” Lage said. “It was very soft the way we defend that situation.”

The Portuguese was referring to the penalty when young striker Gelhardt was allowed to run at the Wolves defence.

He said: “(He) received the ball with his back to goal, had chance to turn. I did not see the situation on TV, but it was very soft for him to go on the floor. This is football.”

Lage admitted Leeds had made life difficult for his in-form side, adding: “It’s very hard to play against them.

“They have a lot of men to follow our players and press. It was not easy for us to keep the ball more.”

