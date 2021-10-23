Team comes first for Sarina Wiegman after Beth Mead heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Press Association
October 23, 2021, 9:05 pm
Beth Mead, left, celebrates with manager Sarina Wiegman after the final whistle (John Walton/PA)

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman put the “team accomplishment” above Beth Mead’s stunning hat-trick from the bench as her side maintained their flawless start to the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Mead was left out of the Great Britain Olympic team but has starred for Arsenal and England and her hat-trick in less than 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute proved decisive in a previously hard-fought match.

The visitors had defended resolutely at Wembley and put their bodies on the line until Mead’s introduction but she scored with her first touch just moments after coming onto the field, a brilliant finish on the turn past goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns.

Beth Mead, left, celebrates her first goal (John Walton/PA)

Another substitute, Bethany England, scored the Lionesses’ second with the final touch on Lauren Hemp’s goalbound cross-shot.

Mead then volleyed home Hemp’s cross at the back post before tapping into an empty net in the 78th minute to bring up her hat-trick.

“Of course she feels good, that we can see and she did well, of course I’m really happy for the team that she scored three goals and for her especially,” Wiegman said.

“But I think the team does really well too and when the players feel comfortable and we feel like we’re collaborating together then players can shine too.

“She starting shining when she came on so she did a really good job but overall I think this team shows – we don’t have the hardest opponents at the moment but today was a pretty hard game, but we’re working together and we’re feeling good and we just want to go forward and forward.”

The result ensures England remain top of the group, with this their lowest number of goals in the campaign so far after thrashing North Macedonia 8-0 and knocking 10 past Luxembourg.

“Of course I’m very happy with this win, in the beginning I thought it was a very hard game because they dropped deep very far – we knew that of course and we created a lot of chances, we just had to keep patient to create even more chances and score the goal,” Wiegman said.

“Finally we did, we brought some new players on the pitch and they made a difference so that’s really good that you can see this team has depth, can play very well but if we need to change and bring some new energy that that’s really good too.

“I’m really happy with this team accomplishment.”

Northern Ireland’s eight-game winning run in competitive fixtures came to an end and manager Kenny Shiels admitted his side were not physically able to keep up with England.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan, right, puts in a tackle on Leah Williamson (John Walton/PA)

“I don’t think we played anywhere near what we can. England have got superior fitness, superior strength, superior size, superior speed, which restricted our normal game,” the Northern Ireland boss said.

“If you look at the full-time and the half-time (score) there’s a perfect example of it and we couldn’t get close to them and they beat us through their athleticism and their stronger bench.

“At 0-0 they were worried because the first 15 minutes of the second half we were threatening sporadically and there were occasions, we had two chances at the back post and we weren’t clinical in that area.

“You could see the strength and power that they had and I felt that we can’t disagree with the final outcome of 4-0.

“But we showed a lot of courage and for the first hour – I wouldn’t say we were comfortable but we negated everything they threw at us and they scored with a flick and that was it, the players from the bench were too strong and too quick and there wasn’t much we could do about it.”

