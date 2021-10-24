Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fatal blast at restaurant ‘a terrorist act’, says Uganda’s president

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 11:11 am
Ugandan police secure a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital, Kampala, (Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP)
An explosion at a restaurant in Uganda’s capital was an apparent terrorist act, President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday.

Mr Museveni said three people entered the premises in a suburb of Kampala on Saturday evening and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded.

He provided no more details in a series of Twitter posts but vowed to “get the perpetrators”.

Police said in a statement that at least one person had been killed and seven others injured in the blast.

The restaurant in Komamboga suburb is normally a busy place, frequented by commuters.

Police, who sealed off the scene, said the bomb squad is investigating the blast, which for many revived painful memories of a deadly attack in Kampala in 2010 in which more than 70 people were killed.

That bombing was carried out by members of the Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which said it was retaliating against Uganda’s deployment of peacekeeping troops to the Horn of Africa nation.

There have been no similar blasts in recent years, and Uganda is relatively peaceful.

A police bomb squad vehicle blocks a road leading to the scene of a blast at a restaurant in the Komamboga suburb of the Ugandan capital, Kampala (Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP)

But the UK Government updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October, saying that extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in the East African country.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” the advisory said.

Mr Museveni, who has held power since 1986, is a US ally on regional security. He was re-elected in January in polls the opposition said were neither free nor fair.

