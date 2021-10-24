Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Two children killed as drag racer crashes into spectators

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 3:39 pm
Two boys were killed when a drag racer left the track in Texas (Louis Amestoy via AP)
Two boys were killed when a drag racer left the track in Texas (Louis Amestoy via AP)

Two children were killed and eight other people injured when a driver lost control during a drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, authorities in the US said.

A six-year-old boy and another aged eight died in the incident at the Airport Race Wars 2 event at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Texas, police said in a news release.

The organised event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races”, Kerrville police said.

The injured were taken to various hospitals and included a 46-year-old woman who was said to be in a critical condition.

The majority of the other injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, although the condition of a 26-year-old man was unknown, authorities said.

A four-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl were taken to a hospital for precautionary examinations.

The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website promoted the event, about 60 miles north-west of San Antonio, as an “action-packed, family-friendly day” in which fans could watch the “fastest drag cars compete for over 8,000 dollars in total prizes”.

Upwards of 3,500 people were in attendance, according to Louis Amestoy, a freelance journalist who was at the event.

The race was an eighth of a mile (0.2km) long, and water-filled plastic barriers lined the course. But Mr Amestoy said they did not extend past the finish line, leaving no protection between spectators and cars as they were slowing down at the end of the race.

Spectators could get within about 15ft of the track, and many watched the race from garden chairs in the absence of stands.

Organisers reminded people to stay on the grass and off the asphalt, Mr Amestoy told the Associated Press.

The driver was nearing the end of the strip when the car veered off course, he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal