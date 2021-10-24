Woman hurt as Taiwan is rocked by 6.5-magnitude earthquake By Press Association October 24, 2021, 4:57 pm A woman was hurt after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Taiwanese capital of Taipei (EBC via AP) An earthquake shook Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. No deaths were reported. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1:11pm (5.11am GMT) and was centred near Yilan, a city about 22 miles east of Taipei near the north-eastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau. It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake. Buildings in Taipei swayed. The subway and some other mass transit services were suspended. A woman was injured by falling rocks in Taroko National Park in Hualien County, south of Yilan, the Central News Agency reported. It said one car on a highway was damaged also by falling rocks but no one was injured. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments At least three killed as earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Bali Apartment block fire leaves 46 dead and dozens injured in Taiwan 32 injured in Tokyo after 5.9-magnitude quake halts trains