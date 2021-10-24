Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britain’s Jamie Chadwick secures W Series title

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 5:55 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 6:09 pm
Jamie Chadwick has won the W Series championship (Williams Racing)
British driver Jamie Chadwick was crowned W Series champion after winning at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

Chadwick, 23 from Bath, headed into the season finale with a 10-point advantage over compatriot Alice Powell following her victory on Saturday.

And after a blistering start, she led every lap to secure the title, and claim the 500,000 US dollar (£363,000) prize pot.

Powell failed to trouble her rival, starting ninth before taking the chequered flag in sixth.

Chadwick, an academy driver for the Williams team, won the first instalment of the all-female championship in 2019.

Last year’s series was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all of this term’s eight-race calendar featuring on Formula One’s undercard.

Jamie Chadwick led every lap to take a commanding win in Austin
Jamie Chadwick led every lap to take a commanding win in Austin (AP/Eric Gay)

It has been 45 years since a female driver, the Italian Lella Lombardi, last competed in an F1 race.

But Chadwick’s triumph will see her awarded with 15 points on her super licence.

Forty points are required over a three-year period to take part in a grand prix, and 25 needed to participate in a practice session.

Williams driver George Russell, who will join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, embraced Chadwick following her victory.

Chadwick said: “It means so much to win the title. It has been hard work this year.

“I knew the stakes were that much higher here this weekend with the double-header so I am so happy to finish on top.”

Asked if her championship triumph might edge her closer to a seat in F1, Chadwick, draped in a Union Flag, said: “I have an amazing relationship with Williams and they have have really helped me.

“There has been a lot of work behind the scenes with them at their factory in Grove so I am incredibly grateful to them.

“I don’t know what is next but I will enjoy this moment.”

