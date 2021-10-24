Britain’s Jamie Chadwick secures W Series title

British driver Jamie Chadwick was crowned W Series champion after winning at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

Chadwick, 23 from Bath, headed into the season finale with a 10-point advantage over compatriot Alice Powell following her victory on Saturday.

And after a blistering start, she led every lap to secure the title, and claim the 500,000 US dollar (£363,000) prize pot.

A champion has been crowned. 👑 Ladies and gentlemen your 2021 W Series Champion, @JamieChadwick. 👏👏#WSeries pic.twitter.com/uIsa0nlOBG — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) October 24, 2021

Powell failed to trouble her rival, starting ninth before taking the chequered flag in sixth.

Chadwick, an academy driver for the Williams team, won the first instalment of the all-female championship in 2019.

Last year’s series was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all of this term’s eight-race calendar featuring on Formula One’s undercard.

Jamie Chadwick led every lap to take a commanding win in Austin (AP/Eric Gay)

It has been 45 years since a female driver, the Italian Lella Lombardi, last competed in an F1 race.

But Chadwick’s triumph will see her awarded with 15 points on her super licence.

Forty points are required over a three-year period to take part in a grand prix, and 25 needed to participate in a practice session.

Williams driver George Russell, who will join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, embraced Chadwick following her victory.

Chadwick said: “It means so much to win the title. It has been hard work this year.

“I knew the stakes were that much higher here this weekend with the double-header so I am so happy to finish on top.”

Asked if her championship triumph might edge her closer to a seat in F1, Chadwick, draped in a Union Flag, said: “I have an amazing relationship with Williams and they have have really helped me.

“There has been a lot of work behind the scenes with them at their factory in Grove so I am incredibly grateful to them.

“I don’t know what is next but I will enjoy this moment.”