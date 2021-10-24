Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Mallorca champion Jeff Winther nearly missed final round due to bathroom drama

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 5:57 pm
Jeff Winther revealed he nearly did not make his tee time on Sunday (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Denmark’s Jeff Winther won his first European Tour title in the Mallorca Golf Open before revealing he feared missing the final round after getting locked in a bathroom.

A closing level-par 70 at Santa Ponsa was enough to give Winther a one-shot victory over Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and home favourites Pep Angles and Jorge Campillo.

But it could have been a very different – and rather embarrassing – story if Winther’s six-year-old daughter had not come to the rescue.

“After breakfast I went to have a shower and my wife came in to use the bathroom as well,” Winther explained.

“The door closed (and) we locked ourselves in. The handle didn’t work. Our little girl Nora, six years old, had to go and find guys at reception to break down the door.

“We were in there for 45 minutes I think. I thought, jeez not today, not Sunday, you’re leading the freaking event. Might not get there for your tee time. What a morning.”

Winther took a two-shot lead into the final day following his second 62 of the week on Saturday, but despite saving par on the third with a left-handed shot from the base of a tree, his advantage was quickly erased.

Soderberg birdied the second, third and seventh to join Winther at the top of the leaderboard before the 33-year-old Dane made what would be his only birdie of the day on the 10th to reclaim the lead.

A birdie on the 11th saw Soderberg draw alongside his playing partner once more, only for the Swede to three-putt the 13th and then fail to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the 15th.

That gave Winther some welcome breathing space and he had the luxury of dropping his only shot of the weekend on the 18th before celebrating with his wife and children on the green.

“I don’t know what to say right now,” Winther told Sky Sports. “I’m very pleased to see both of my kids here and my friends. It’s fantastic. I’m overwhelmed.

“I don’t know how we’re going to celebrate. We’ve got a flight home (on Monday) at 10 but tonight’s going to be great I think.”

Soderberg finished runner-up for the second week in succession, the 31-year-old having held a two-shot lead with two holes to play in the Andalucia Masters seven days ago, only to lose a ball following a wild drive on the 17th at Valderrama.

