Real Madrid edge El Clasico to increase pressure on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid secure a 2-1 victory at Barcelona to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Alaba registered his first goal since joining Real over the summer when he fired past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.

Vazquez doubled the advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the third minute of stoppage time with a close-range finish, before substitute Sergio Aguero opened his Barca account by pulling a goal back with almost the last kick of the contest.

It made it three defeats from three Clasicos as Barca boss for Koeman, whose side have a LaLiga record this term showing 15 points after nine matches and ended Sunday in ninth position in the table.

Following the game, footage posted on social media appeared to show Koeman’s car being surrounded by fans as he drove away from the Nou Camp.

In response Barcelona posted a statement on their official Twitter account which read: “Barcelona publicly condemn the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Nou Camp.

“The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again.”

FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou. The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2021

Real Madrid went top of the table with the win, level on points with Real Sociedad, before the latter returned to the summit following a 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid.

Sociedad – who have played a game more than Real Madrid – were 2-0 up through Alexander Sorloth and Alexander Usak, but a subsequent double from Luis Suarez, the second a 77th-minute penalty, ensured the contest finished all square.

Sevilla are third, with the same amount of points as Real Madrid, having won 5-3 at home against second-bottom Levante.

Oliver Torres, Rafa Mir, Diego Carlos, Munir El Haddadi and Fernando scored for Sevilla, who were never behind – Jose Luis Morales netted twice and Gonzalo Melero struck the other effort for Levante to make it 2-1, 4-2 and 4-3.

Another two goals for El Pistolero 🔫 pic.twitter.com/UydP2VsB9V — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 24, 2021

Real Betis moved up to fifth after Willian Jose’s penalty secured a 3-2 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

In Ligue 1, leaders Paris St Germain were held to a 0-0 draw at Marseille, in which they had Achraf Hakimi sent off in the 57th minute.

The match was marred by crowd trouble, which included objects being thrown from the stands – security staff used shields to protect Neymar as he took corners – and a fan invading the pitch and running toward Lionel Messi.

The gap between PSG and second-placed Lens is down to seven points, with the latter winning 4-1 at home against Metz, Wesley Said notching a brace.

Shields are held up to protect Neymar in Paris St Germain’s 0-0 draw at Marseille (Daniel Cole/AP)

Nice rose to third with a 3-2 home win against Lyon in which they fought back from 2-0 down with three late goals. Evann Guessand completed the turnaround with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

Rennes beat Strasbourg 1-0 at home thanks to Nayef Aguerd’s 82nd-minute header, and Monaco were 3-1 winners over Montpellier at the Stade Louis II. Lorient drew 1-1 at home with Bordeaux and Troyes won 2-1 at Reims.

In Serie A, Napoli moved back above AC Milan on goal difference following a 0-0 draw at Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who stay fourth.

Third-placed champions Inter Milan drew 1-1 at home against Juventus – Edin Dzeko’s opener was cancelled out by a late Paulo Dybala penalty for the visitors, who are sixth.

Atalanta, lying between Juve and Roma, were held 1-1 at home by Udinese thanks to a stoppage time Beto equaliser, while Fiorentina, now seventh, won 3-0 against Cagliari.

Lazio crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Hellas Verona, for whom Giovanni Simeone scored all four goals.

In the Bundesliga, fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen were two goals up at half-time only to draw 2-2 at Cologne, with Anthony Modeste scoring twice for the hosts.

Union Berlin were held 1-1 at 10-man Stuttgart after a last-gasp Wahidullah Faghir goal, and Bochum won 2-0 at home against Eintracht Frankfurt.