Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Mohamed Salah shines as Cristiano Ronaldo fumes in Old Trafford thrashing

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 6:59 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah (PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah (PA)

Manchester United versus Liverpool at Old Trafford was a meeting of two world superstars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

However the established order is changing, with Salah the man in the ascendancy and his hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of their arch-rivals was illustrative of not only where he is at the moment but where the two clubs are.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the two fared on a one-sided afternoon.

Goal threat

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Absolutely no contest. Salah is in a rich vein of form and a 10th successive goalscoring game was inevitable. The way United defended also made his hat-trick equally so. He had seven shots, four on target and scored from three of them. Ronaldo was a peripheral figure throughout and his one genuine effort of quality – with the score at 5-0 – was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Influence

Liverpool hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah celebrates with the match ball
Liverpool hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah celebrates with the match ball (Martin Rickett/PA)

Again, Salah, admittedly backed by a dominant team performance behind him, was streets ahead. He misplaced only three of 47 passes, ran the United backline ragged and when he was not scoring he was creating space or chances for his team-mates. Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure, isolated from the rest of his side just because they could not break through the opposition wall of possession and control. However, it is debatable whether even a top-drawer Ronaldo performance could have salvaged anything for the hapless hosts though.

Overall

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo heads to the tunnel after the final whistle
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo heads to the tunnel after the final whistle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salah not only scored the goals but set them up – creating the assist for Naby Keita’s opener – and was involved in numerous passages of intricate play in and around the penalty area where the United defenders could not get near him. He offered an outlet with almost every attack and was coolness personified in front of goal. By contrast Ronaldo did not even have scraps to feed on, became increasingly disjointed from the rest of his team and that led to his frustration growing. He was lucky not to be sent off for swinging at leg to bring down Curtis Jones and then kicking the ball and the player while on the floor late in the first half. He was the first player down the tunnel, unwilling to exchange pleasantries with anyone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal