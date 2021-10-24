Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steadfast over Man Utd future despite hitting ‘rock bottom’

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 8:31 pm Updated: October 24, 2021, 10:25 pm
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side thrashed by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced he remains the right man for the job despite hitting “rock bottom” with Manchester United’s record-breaking home defeat to Liverpool.

Brought in as interim replacement for Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and handed the permanent position four months later, progress under the 1999 treble hero has come with plenty of ups and downs.

United are now at their lowest ebb under Solskjaer, having seen a meek, error-riddled display ruthlessly punished in a 5-0 defeat to arch rivals Liverpool in front of a shellshocked Old Trafford crowd on Sunday.

It was Liverpool’s biggest ever victory on enemy territory, with early Naby Keita and Diogo Jota goals complemented by a Mohamed Salah hat-trick on an afternoon when Paul Pogba was sent off.

Solskjaer, who signed a new three-year deal in July, called it the “darkest day” of his time as United boss but remains certain that he is the right man for the job.

“Well, the only way I know how to approach life is to wake up tomorrow morning, look forward, of course evaluate what’s gone on, and do my very, very best and be determined to come through difficult times,” he said.

“This is the worst feeling, you feel rock bottom and the feeling we’ve had, that we are getting to where we want to be, has been there.

“But then in the last few weeks we’ve hit a brick wall and the results haven’t come, the performances haven’t come, we’ve conceded too many goals, too many easy goals and that’s a concern.”

The United hierarchy have consistently backed their manager but this humiliation is the biggest test of that support.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 win (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked if he believes he still has that backing from above, Solskjaer said: “Well, I’ve heard nothing else (on my future) and I’m still thinking about tomorrow’s work.

“Of course, we’re all low. I can’t say now that I’ve felt any worse than this.

“This is the worst I’ve been, the lowest I’ve been, but, as I’ve said, I accept the responsibility and that is mine today and it’s mine going forward.”

  • Lost 1-0 to Aston Villa (home)
  • Drew 1-1 with Everton (home)
  • Lost 4-2 to Leicester (away)
  • Lost 5-0 to Liverpool (home)

Odds on Solskjaer leaving have tumbled in the wake of United’s fourth successive winless Premier League match, with talk about potential replacements and his position sure to grow in the days to come.
“I do believe in myself, I do believe that I am getting close to what I want with the club,” he added.

“I think what we’ve done, what I have seen, the development. Of course the results lately haven’t been good enough, I have to say, and it’s hands up and that brings doubt in anyone’s mind probably.

“But I’ve got to keep strong and I do believe in what we’ve been doing – the staff, the coaching staff, the players.

“Today’s rock bottom, low in confidence but next week it’s Tottenham away, it’s a Champions League game at Atalanta, the next team who visits us that’s Man City.

“We have to look forward, we have to sort the frames of mind out and make sure we go into the next training session and the next game with the right frame of mind.”

