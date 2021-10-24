Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes taken off with head injury in loss to Tennessee

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 10:13 pm
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after being hit during his side’s loss to the Tennessee Titans (Mark Zaleski/AP)
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game with a head injury as the Kansas City Chiefs slumped to a 27-3 defeat against the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes was on the ground after being sacked for the fourth time when he was accidentally hit in the face by the thigh of Jeffery Simmons in the fourth quarter.

The 26-year-old, who was named MVP when Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, looked groggy as he we was helped off the field and did not return to the game as the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown in the regular season for the first time since he became the full-time starter.

The Titans led 27-0 at half-time as Derrick Henry rushed for 86 yards on 29 carries, caught two passes for 16 yards and also threw a five-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

The Cincinnati Bengals moved top of the AFC North after thrashing divisional rivals Baltimore 41-17 on the road.

Ja’Marr Chase’s 82-yard reception was the pick of the touchdowns and Samaje Perine ran in the final score of the game from 46 yards as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was benched with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Both sides now stand at 5-2 with the Bengals on top courtesy of their 2-0 divisional record.

The New England Patriots improved to 3-4 after a 12th consecutive win over the New York Jets, who lost quarterback Zach Wilson to a knee injury early in the second quarter of the 54-13 rout.

Mac Jones threw two touchdowns and Damien Harris and JJ Taylor both ran in two more as the Patriots secured their first home win of the year.

Younghoe Koo kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins, who had taken the lead with less than three minutes remaining after Tua Tagovailoa threw his second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard as the Green Bay Packers beat Washington 24-10 for their sixth straight win, while the New York Giants beat the Carolina Panthers 25-3.

