Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

South-east Asian leaders shut out Myanmar’s top general from summit

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 8:23 am
People walk through a crowded street market in Yangon, Myanmar (AP)
People walk through a crowded street market in Yangon, Myanmar (AP)

South-east Asian leaders have shut out Myanmar’s top general from their annual summit this week after he refused to take steps to end deadly violence in his country following a military coup.

Myanmar has protested against the exclusion of senior general Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean).

Brunei, which currently leads the 10-nation bloc, will host the three-day event starting on Tuesday by video due to coronavirus concerns.

Joko Widodo
Indonesian president Joko Widodo speaks during the Asean Business and Investment summit in Jakarta (Asean Business Advisory Council Brunei/AP)

The talks will be joined by US president Joe Biden and the leaders of China and Russia, and are expected to spotlight Myanmar’s worsening crisis and the pandemic, as well as security and economic issues.

Asean’s unprecedented sanctioning of Myanmar strayed from its bedrock principles of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and deciding by consensus, meaning just one member can effectively veto a group decision.

Myanmar cited the violation of those principles enshrined in the group’s charter in rejecting the decision to bar its military leader from the summit.

Asean signage
Brunei is hosting the summit by video (AP)

But the regional group has few other options as the general’s intransigence further risked tainting its image as a diplomatic refuge for some of the most intractable tyrants in Asia.

A senior Asean diplomat, who joined an October 15 emergency meeting where the foreign ministers decided to rebuff Myanmar, said its guiding principles bind but “will not paralyse” the bloc.

The diplomat called Asean’s more forceful response “a paradigm shift”, but added its conservative principles would likely stay.

“In serious cases like this, when the integrity and credibility of Asean is at stake, Asean member states or even the leaders and the ministers have that latitude to act,” said the diplomat.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing
Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (AP)

Instead of Myanmar’s top general, the country’s highest-ranking veteran diplomat, Chan Aye, was invited to the summit as the country’s “non-political” representative, the diplomat said. It remains unclear if Chan Aye will attend.

Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister joined the online emergency meeting two weeks ago. It was held in a calm manner, although some ministers bluntly expressed their opposition to the February 1 military takeover that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, which overwhelmingly won last November’s vote.

Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan declared that his government still recognises Ms Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint, both of whom have been detained, as Myanmar’s legitimate leaders, according to the diplomat.

Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah, a staunch critic of the military’s seizure of power, told his Asean counterparts that the principle of non-interference cannot be used “as a shield to avoid issues being addressed”, given that the Myanmar crisis has alarmed the region.

Asean member flags
Flags of member countries fly at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia (AP)

In a separate online forum last week, he suggested officials and others should “do some soul-searching” for Asean “on the possibility of moving away from the principle of non-interference toward ‘constructive engagement’ or ‘non-indifference’.”

Asean has been under intense international pressure to take steps to help end the violence that has left an estimated 1,100 civilians dead since the army took power in Myanmar and locked up Ms Suu Kyi and others, igniting widespread peaceful protests and armed resistance.

UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener warned last week that Myanmar “will go in the direction of a failed state” if violent conflicts between the military, civilians and ethnic minorities spiral out of control and the democratic setback was not resolved peacefully.

Ms Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide victory in 2015 after more than five decades of military rule. But the military remained powerful and contested her National League for Democracy party’s win in last November elections as fraudulent.

Asean has not recognised the military leadership, although Myanmar remains a member.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal