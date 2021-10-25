Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Emma Raducanu feels pressure-free but calls for patience ahead of Romania event

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 5:03 pm
Emma Raducanu is in action in Cluj this week (AP)
Emma Raducanu has called for patience as she returns to court at the Transylvania Open in Cluj.

The 18-year-old is contesting just her second tournament since stunning the world at the US Open last month in what should be an emotional week in Romania – the country where her father was born and grandmother still lives.

She takes on Polona Hercog on Tuesday bidding to win her first WTA Tour match, having lost in the opening round at previous tournaments in Nottingham, San Diego and Indian Wells.

Although her success in New York made her a global star – she has appeared on the red carpet and bagged some profitable endorsements – she is still a complete novice in the tennis world.

She may already be a grand slam champion, but the teenager is only entering her fourth tour-level tournament in Cluj.

That is why she is able to free herself of any pressure or expectation and wants time to find herself as a tennis player.

“I don’t think there is any pressure on me,” she said. “I feel like everyone should just be a little patient with me.

“I am going to find my tennis, I just need a little bit of time. But I am really enjoying it.

“I feel like I am the same person. I still go out there, approaching the same as before.

“I am really enjoying my tennis right now. I feel it will be in a great place. In the long term, I know it will be up and down, the past few weeks I have learned a lot about myself.

“I am really excited for the next chapter. This end of the season and the next year I can play on the tour, like a full year, and that is the most exciting thing.

“Patience is key. Because, as I said, there are a lot of lows, where you learn about your game. You adjust to each level gradually.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Emma Raducanu attended the World Premiere of No Time To Die (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I kind of went from zero to the top of the game. So, it’s obviously going to take some time to adjust and adapt but hopefully with some good work I will be able to do that.”

If things go well this week she could meet former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semi-final.

The Romanian has been an idol to Raducanu growing up and the Briton has enjoyed being able to get to know her.

“Simona is an inspiration to me. I loved watching her from a young age. We have had a few short friendly exchanges,” she added.

“She has been really nice. Which I find really cool. It is amazing now I can play the same tournaments as her, see her around. I just find her really cool.”

