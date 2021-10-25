Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigeria launches digital currency

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 5:27 pm
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, centre, and Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele, right, during the launch of a digital currency in Abuja (Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House via AP)
Nigeria has launched a digital currency which the Central Bank of Nigeria says is a “major step forward in the evolution of money” in Africa’s most populous country.

President Muhammadu Buhari said at the launch that the digital currency and the blockchain technology it uses can foster economic growth and increase the GDP of Nigeria’s economy, one of Africa’s biggest, by 29 billion dollars (£21 billion) over the next 10 years.

The use of the Nigerian Central Bank Digital Currency “can help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country”, Mr Buhari said, eight months after the West African nation began a crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

The eNaira – whose motto is “Same naira, more possibilities” – is an equivalent of Nigeria’s paper naira currency and is regulated as an official tender by Nigeria’s Central Bank.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, left, and Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele during the launch of the digital currency in Abuja (Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House via AP)

Experts see the launch as a big step towards a cashless Nigerian society and speedy growth of the digital economy, which has been a priority of Nigeria’s apex bank since 2012.

“The eNaira is a major advancement for Nigeria,” said Andrew Nevin, chief economist at PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria.

“It is a much simpler payment mechanism and … is going to help in a lot of dimensions, including in reducing the amount of cash being used and the cost of transactions.”

The central bank said the launch of the digital currency is “one milestone on a long journey … eNaira enables households and businesses to make fast, efficient, and reliable payments, while benefiting from a resilient, innovative, inclusive, and competitive payment system”, the bank said in a policy document seen by the Associated Press.

It also hopes the digital currency will encourage financial inclusion in the country of more than 200 million people.

Only 45% of Nigeria’s 106 million adults had bank accounts as of 2020, according to the Lagos-based Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access, a financial sector development organisation.

Authorities are optimistic the eNaira will also drive digital transactions, which have seen rapid growth in Nigeria over the years.

As of 2020, the country recorded 2.7 billion transactions valued at 162.9 trillion naira (£288 billion), according to the central bank.

The initiative will also make it “much easier to transfer value”, especially for small-value transactions, Mr Nevin told the AP.

“Fintechs, banks and other financial players building on top of the eNaira will create more and more useful products and services and the positive economic impact is going to build up,” he said.

