Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dave Chappelle responds to trans row over his Netflix comedy special The Closer

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 11:19 pm
Dave Chappelle (Owen Sweeney/AP)
Dave Chappelle (Owen Sweeney/AP)

Dave Chappelle has labelled the backlash to his comments about transgender people in his Netflix comedy special as “nonsense”.

The US comedian previously sparked controversy with his show The Closer, in which he said “gender is a fact” and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her comments about the concept of biological sex.

Netflix employees are said to have reacted with fury to his comments and reportedly organised a walkout over the streaming giant’s decision to air the special.

Chappelle hit back at criticism of his comments in a video uploaded to Instagram on Monday.

“I said what I said and boy, I heard what you said.

“My God, how could I not,” Chappelle said in the clip.

“You say you want a safe working environment at Netflix.

“Well it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office any more.”

Chappelle dismissed suggestions he had been invited to speak to transgender Netflix employees and said he would be happy to meet with them to discuss the issue.

He added: “For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supporting so I don’t know what all this nonsense is about.”

Netflix’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos has previously backed Chappelle and refused calls to pull The Closer from the service and said in an internal memo it did not cross “the line on hate”.

In his video, Chappelle said the entertainment industry will not “touch” The Closer following the row.

“Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix.

“He’s the only one that didn’t cancel me yet,” Chappelle said.

Netflix have been asked for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal