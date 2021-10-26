Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Release of documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin postponed following shooting

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 1:23 am
A documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin has had its North American release postponed after the actor fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a separate film (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
A documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin has had its North American release postponed after the actor fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a separate film (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin has had its North American release postponed after the actor fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a separate film.

British production company Montrose Pictures said Flint: Who Can You Trust? will no longer arrive in the US and Canada later this month.

The documentary, exploring a water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and narrated by Baldwin, was broadcast by the BBC and remains available on iPlayer.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
The release of a project involving Alec Baldwin has been postponed after the actor was involved in a fatal on-set shooting (Ian West/PA)

It was supposed to arrive in cinemas in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Toronto on October 29 but those plans have been shelved.

And a fundraising campaign launched before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins aiming to widen the release of Flint has also been paused.

Flint’s Scottish director Anthony Baxter said: “Out of the deepest respect for all those affected by this terrible tragedy, we feel now is not the time to release Flint: Who Can You Trust?.

“The film sheds a crucial spotlight on the ongoing plight of Flint residents because of the water disaster. However, we will now be positioning the film for release in the US at a future date.”

Baldwin, 63, said he was heartbroken by the death of cinematographer Hutchins, 42, who was shot on the New Mexico set of Western film Rust on Thursday.

Prop Firearm Movie Set
There has been an outpouring of grief following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Production on the movie has been paused while police investigate the incident.

According to court documents, an assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting.

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, shared a tribute to Hutchins on Instagram.

She said: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.

“It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident, but is recovering after leaving hospital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal