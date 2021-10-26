Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Japan’s Princess Mako gives up royal status to marry commoner

By Press Association
October 26, 2021, 4:55 am Updated: October 26, 2021, 8:29 am
Japan’s Princess Mako waves from a car as she leaves her home in Akasaka Estate in Tokyo (Chika Oshima/Kyodo News via AP)
Japan’s Princess Mako has officially lost her royal status after marrying a commoner in a union that split public opinion in the country.

The marriage document for Mako and Kei Komuro was submitted by a palace official on Tuesday morning and is now official, the Imperial Household Agency said.

They will make statements at a press conference in the afternoon but will not take questions because Mako showed fear and unease at the questions that would be posed, the agency said.

Mako is recovering from what palace doctors described earlier this month as a form of traumatic stress disorder that she developed after seeing negative media coverage about their marriage, especially attacks on her now-husband.

There will be no wedding banquet and there have been no other rituals for the couple. Their marriage is not celebrated by many people, the agency has said.

Mako, who turned 30 three days before the wedding, is a niece of Emperor Naruhito.

CORRECTION Japan Princess
Mako’s now-husband Kei Komuro (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

She and Mr Komuro were classmates at Tokyo’s International Christian University when they announced in September 2017 they intended to marry the following year, but a financial dispute involving her new mother-in-law surfaced two months later and the wedding was suspended.

The dispute involves whether money Mr Komuro’s mother received from her former fiance was a loan or a gift.

Mako’s father asked Mr Komuro to clarify, and he wrote a statement defending himself but it is still unclear if the dispute has been fully resolved.

Mr Komuro, 30, left for New York in 2018 to study law and only returned to Japan last month. His hair, tied in a ponytail, captured attention as a bold statement for someone marrying a princess in the tradition-bound imperial family and only added to the criticism.

No longer a royal, Mako has now taken the surname of her husband — an issue affecting most other Japanese women since the law requires married couples to use one surname.

Japan Princess
Mako, right, hugs her sister Princess Kako, watched by her parents Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko (Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP)

Mako has also declined the 140 million yen (£893,000) dowry to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family, palace officials said.

She is the first imperial family member since the Second World War to not receive the payment while marrying a commoner and chose to do so because of the criticism over her marrying a man some consider unfit for the princess.

On Tuesday morning, she left the palace wearing a pale blue dress and holding a bouquet.

She bowed outside the residence to her parents Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her sister Kako, then the sisters hugged each other.

The Imperial House Law allows only male succession. Female members of the royal family must renounce their royal status when they marry a commoner — a practice that has resulted in a decline in the size of the royal family and a shortage of successors to the throne.

After Naruhito, there are only Akishino and his son, Prince Hisahito, in the line of succession.

A panel of government-appointed experts are discussing a stable succession of the Japanese monarchy, but conservatives still reject female succession or allowing female members to head the imperial family.

