Aston Villa defender Matty Cash given all clear to play for Poland

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after being granted citizenship.

The president of the Polish FA, Cezary Kulesza, confirmed that the 24-year-old – whose mother was born in Poland – had been given citizenship on Tuesday afternoon.

Cash wrote on Instagram: “This is a very important and proud day for me and my family.

To bardzo ważny dzień dla mnie i mojej rodziny. Mój wniosek o nadanie polskiego obywatelstwa został zatwierdzony przez polskie władze. Dziękuję panu prezydentowi, mojej rodzinie i innym osobom, które mi w tym pomogły.Czas na nowe wyzwania, dam z siebie wszystko dla tego Kraju❤️🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/kTqA8kU7Ep — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) October 26, 2021

“My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities.

“I would like to thank Mr president, my family and other people who helped me with that. Now it’s time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this Country.”

Poland are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind England and face minnows Andorra away on November 12 before a home fixture against Hungary on November 15.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, left, celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

Head coach Paulo Sousa said there was a “lot of enthusiasm” about playing for Poland in Cash’s family, adding: “Playing in the national team is not only a great responsibility, but also something additional, which is very difficult to describe in words.”

Cash signed a five-year contract at Villa Park in September 2020, joining from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £16million.

He has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 Premier League win over Everton in September.