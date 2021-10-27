Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combine for 68 in Los Angeles Lakers win

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 6:43 am
Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook dunks against San Antonio Spurs’ Keita Bates-Diop (Darren Abate/AP)
The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the loss of LeBron James to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The four-time MVP was ruled out with an ankle injury prior to tip-off, putting pressure on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to step up in his absence.

They did just that, combining for 68 points and fuelling the late comeback which propelled Los Angeles to their second win of the season.

Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV all topped the 20-point mark for the Spurs, but were ultimately unable to match the Lakers’ intensity down the stretch.

The Utah Jazz pulled away late against the Denver Nuggets to claim a 122-110 victory on the back of a Rudy Gobert double-double.

The two sides were neck-and-neck in the first half, but a knee injury to Nikola Jokic just before the break opened the window for the Jazz to go on a decisive run.

Gobert posted 23 points and 16 rebounds, while Jokic led the way for Denver with 24 points in his 15 minutes on the court.

The New York Knicks rode an explosive 39-point second quarter all the way to a 112-99 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York’s Kemba Walker shot five threes in a 19-point effort as the Knicks comfortably ended a 15-game losing streak against the Sixers.

Luka Doncic had his best game of the young season to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Houston Rockets 116-106.

Doncic finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while teammate Kristaps Porzingis exited the game early due to a lower back injury.

And Damion Lee contributed 20 points off the bench to propel the Golden State Warriors over the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98.

