Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Scotland blown away by Ruben Trumpelmann in T20 World Cup loss to Namibia

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 6:49 pm
Ruben Trumpelmann ripped apart Scotland’s top order to set Namibia on their way to victory (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Ruben Trumpelmann ripped apart Scotland’s top order to set Namibia on their way to victory (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Scotland’s top order was blown away again in a devastating first-over blitz by Namibia pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann as they slipped to a four-wicket defeat at the T20 World Cup.

Kyle Coetzer’s side were skittled for 60 in a 130-run defeat to Afghanistan in their opening Super 12s match in Sharjah on Monday, having produced a brilliant run to reach the Super 12s.

And their batting unit was soon under pressure again having lost the toss, as Trumpelmann claimed three wickets in the first over to help restrict Scotland to 109 for eight, despite Michael Leask’s quick-fire 44.

Scotland gave themselves hope with a spirited bowling display, but JJ Smit saw Namibia to a famous win with an unbeaten 32.

Trumpelmann got Namibia off to a dream start, with opener George Munsey bowled first ball, Calum MacLeod caught behind off the third and Richie Berrington trapped lbw off the fourth to leave Scotland two for three.

Craig Wallace was bowled by David Wiese to make it 18 for four in the sixth over before Matthew Cross and Leask steadied the ship.

The pair had put on 39 before Cross was bowled by Jan Frylinck for 19 but, from 57 for five, the Scots dug in to give themselves something to defend.

Leask hit four fours and two sixes in his 44 off 27 deliveries, putting on 36 for the sixth wicket in partnership with Chris Greaves, before falling to Smit.

Greaves was run out for 25 after Mark Watt had departed for three and, with Josh Davey unbeaten on five, Scotland reached 109 after their 20 overs.

Michael Leask congratulates Namibia’s JJ Smit
Michael Leask congratulates Namibia’s JJ Smit (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Scotland then began their fightback with the ball. After a steady start, Namibia opener Michael van Lingen fell to Safyaan Sharif for 18 in the sixth over.

By the 13th over the Africans were 67 for four after Zane Green (nine), Gerhard Erasmus (four) and opener Craig Williams (23) struggled to make an impact.

But Wiese and Smit carried the side to the brink of victory by putting on 35 for the fifth wicket before the former was caught behind off Leask for 16 to make for a slightly nervous finish.

Smit sealed the win with a six over point to spark jubilant celebrations and leave Scotland with two defeats from their first two Super 12s matches.

Coetzer’s side reached the main draw by finishing top of Group B after impressive wins against sixth-ranked Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal