Emma Raducanu hopes to delay visit to grandmother with more success in Cluj

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 7:39 pm
Raducanu won her first WTA tour match in Cluj (AP Photo/Raed Krishan)
Emma Raducanu is hoping to delay visiting her grandmother for a few more days as she looks to build on her first WTA Tour win at the Transylvanian Open.

The 18-year-old, who is already a grand slam champion after her stunning success at the US Open last month, broke her duck on the main women’s tour on Tuesday as she beat Polona Hercog in Cluj.

Raducanu’s father, who is travelling with his daughter this week, is Romanian and the plan is to go and visit his family in Bucharest after her run at the tournament ends.

She is hoping that will not be any time soon as she looks to follow up her maiden victory with another against Ana Bogdan on Thursday.

