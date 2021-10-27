Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CONMEBOL members ‘will not participate in a World Cup every two years’

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 9:15 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 9:43 pm
The men’s World Cup takes place every four years (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brazil and Argentina are among the CONMEBOL members who have confirmed they would not take part in a World Cup every two years.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of global football development, has been tasked with examining whether shortening the gap between the finals from four years to two is possible.

CONMEBOL, the governing body for football in South America, held an in-person meeting in Paraguay on Wednesday and its 10 member countries made it clear they would not give the green light to a biennial World Cup.

A CONMEBOL statement said: “There are no reasons, benefits or justification for the change promoted by FIFA. In view of this, the 10 countries that make up CONMEBOL confirm that they will not participate in a World Cup organised every two years.

“The project in question turns its back on almost 100 years of world football tradition, ignoring the history of one of the most important sporting events on the planet.

“CONMEBOL supports the World Cup currently in force, with its terms and classification systems, because it has proven to be a successful model, based on sporting excellence and that rewards effort, talent and planned work.”

Closing the gap between World Cups from four years to two has already been met with widespread opposition, including from the International Olympic Committee.

UEFA has said it would stand against them “until common sense prevails and they are dropped” while last week FIFA’s proposals to reshape the international calendar were firmly rejected by European Leagues.

The Premier League, EFL and SPFL are among its members and European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart said Wenger’s proposals created a “severe shift” in the balance between club and national team football in sporting terms and in economic value.

