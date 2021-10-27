Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester through to last eight after beating Brighton on penalties

By Press Association
October 27, 2021, 10:15 pm
Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward saves the decisive penalty (David Davies/PA)
Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with victory over Brighton in a penalty shoot-out on an emotional night at the King Power Stadium.

Wednesday’s tie fell on the third anniversary of a helicopter crash at the stadium, which killed the club’s chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

A crowd display and minute’s silence took place before kick-off ahead of the first home match to fall on the date, which finished 2-2 after normal time before Leicester won 4-2 on penalties.

Harvey Barnes gave the hosts an early lead before Adam Webster equalised in first-half stoppage time. However, there was still time for Ademola Lookman to restore Leicester’s advantage before the half-time whistle.

Substitute Enock Mwepu deservedly headed Brighton level midway through the second half to set up the drama of penalties.

Neal Maupay crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar before Mwepu saw his effort saved by Danny Ward, with the Foxes scoring all four of their kicks.

A much-changed Leicester team, with Caglar Soyuncu the only survivor from those who started the win at Brentford at the weekend, went ahead after just six minutes.

Patson Daka chased down a long ball and put goalkeeper Jason Steele under pressure, forcing him to rush his pass to Webster. Barnes was alert to take the ball off the toe of the Brighton defender before beating Steele with a low, hard shot.

Steele made a fine save to tip Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s shot onto the crossbar midway through the first half.

Brighton had threatened from a corner earlier when Dan Burn headed wide and they did so again just after the half hour as Shane Duffy leapt above Hamza Choudhury only for Ward to save his header.

It was from a corner that Webster was able to turn home the ball to equalise, after another Duffy header was blocked by Jannik Vestergaard.

However, another defensive mistake allowed Leicester to immediately restore their lead as Lookman pounced on a Jeremy Sarmiento back pass to poke the ball beyond Steele.

Aaron Connolly got in behind the Leicester defence early in the second half but decided to take his shot early from outside the penalty area when he had more time.

Brighton deservedly equalised midway through the second half when Mwepu beat Ward with a fine header from Marc Cucurella’s cross.

Albion looked the most likely winner in normal time but Leicester withstood the pressure and the tie went to penalties.

Maupay was Brighton’s second penalty taker and hit the bar. James Maddison, Barnes, Daka and Ricardo Pereira had all scored for the hosts, meaning it was over when Ward saved Mwepu’s kick.

