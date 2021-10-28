Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford boss Claudio Ranieri tells his players to forget their Everton heroics

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 2:21 pm
Claudio Ranieri secured his first win as Watford boss against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Claudio Ranieri secured his first win as Watford boss against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Claudio Ranieri has told Watford to forget their Everton heroics and focus on “dangerous” Southampton.

The Hornets were buzzing after their stunning victory at Goodison Park last weekend, when they came from 2-1 down to win 5-2.

“Of course the boost it gave the club was very important, as well as the three points on the table,” said Ranieri.

“But now, I’ve forgotten it. We must forget what happened. We must continue this way and now there will be a very difficult match, because every match in the Premier League is difficult.

“We must be very careful and play with a lot of intelligence. It is a dangerous, dangerous match on Saturday.

“Their team is a squad. They move all together. They know what they have to do, not only the first XI, but also the team who played against Chelsea (in the Carabao Cup).”

In 2019, a 2-0 defeat by Southampton cost Ranieri his job as Fulham manager after just 106 days in charge.

But Ranieri says revenge is not on his mind, smiling: “I think I lost my job at Fulham when I signed.

“There’s no revenge. It’s football. Always I want to do well for my team. But no revenge. I didn’t remember!”

Joshua King’s hat-trick at Everton was his first in the Premier League but it was his all-round display which caught Ranieri’s eye.

“Joshua surprised me because I didn’t remember him very well,” added the Italian.

“I said ‘well done’ to him but not for the hat-trick, but for how he played. He held the ball up very, very well. He gave the time for his team-mates, closed down every action very well.”

Danny Rose has recovered from the minor calf injury that saw him miss the trip to Everton, but fellow full-back Kiko Femenia remains a doubt with a hip problem.

Ranieri will also be without forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

