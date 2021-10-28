Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open quarter-finals with win over Ana Bogdan

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 3:47 pm
Emma Raducanu, pictured, beat Ana Bogdan in straight sets (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu, pictured, beat Ana Bogdan in straight sets (PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu backed up her maiden WTA Tour win with a straightforward victory over Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.

The British number one, who battled past Polona Hercog in three sets in her opening match, stepped up a level against Bogdan and began showing glimpses of the form that swept her to the US Open title last month.

An early break in the opening set put Raducanu firmly in the driving seat in Cluj.

Romanian Bogdan is a dangerous opponent despite her lowly ranking of 106, but she was being consistently outmanoeuvred by the 18-year-old from Kent.

Raducanu broke again at the start of the second and although Bogdan retrieved it, the Briton hit straight back to win 6-3 6-4.

Another victory means Raducanu has to delay a visit to see her grandmother.

Raducanu’s father, who is travelling with his daughter this week, is Romanian and the plan is to go and visit his family in Bucharest after her run at the tournament ends.

Romania has taken Raducanu to its heart this week, and she said in her on-court interview: “It was so good to play a Romanian here.

“There are no fans, unfortunately, but there are all the volunteers who make this tournament possible and I loved playing with some noise again, against Ana who is a great opponent.

“I think it’s taking me some time to find my feet still. I’m learning from every match I play and I don’t think I’m the finished product yet, but I’m learning and I’m loving my time at this tournament.”

Raducanu will face another teenager, 19-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, in the last eight.

