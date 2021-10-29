Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lady Gaga plots murder in latest House Of Gucci trailer

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:55 am
Lady Gaga plots the downfall of a fashion dynasty in the latest trailer for Sir Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc/PA)
Lady Gaga plots the downfall of a fashion dynasty in the latest trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc/PA)

Lady Gaga plots the downfall of a fashion dynasty in the latest trailer for director Sir Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci.

The Oscar-winner stars in the film as Patrizia Reggiani, the eccentric Italian socialite who planned the killing of ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played in the movie by Adam Driver.

The latest trailer shares a glimpse at the family’s tremendous wealth – and Gaga’s plans to get her share of it.

“I don’t consider myself a particularly ethical person,” Gaga muses in her Italian accent.

“But I am fair. I subscribe to unconventional punishment.”

The film will be 35-year-old Gaga’s first since her acclaimed turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Set to Eurythmics track Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), the trailer also features Oscar-winners Al Pacino as fashion house chairman Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.

In a case that captivated Italy, Maurizio, at one time the head of the revered fashion house, was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the murder. In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.

House Of Gucci is set for release in the UK on November 26.

