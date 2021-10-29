Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Memphis Grizzlies take shine off Golden State’s NBA season with victory

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 6:27 am
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The Golden State Warriors fell to their first loss of the season with the Memphis Grizzlies pipping them in overtime 104-101.

Stephen Curry missed two three-point attempts in the last 90 seconds for the Warriors and Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson also missed late shots as it finished 98-98 in regulation.

Morant, who scored 30 on the night, ended up sealing the victory with a lay-up with 57.9 seconds left, while Curry had 36.

The Chicago Bulls also lost for the first time as the New York Knicks held on for a 104-103 win.

Chicago were down 104-91 with less than three minutes to play and Zach LaVine shaved it down to one with a dunk with 9.5 seconds left on the clock but that was as close as it got.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 30 points and had 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons 110-102 and Montrezl Harrell scored 25 for the Washington Wizards in their 122-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Utah Jazz swept past the Houston Rockets 122-91 and the San Antonio Spurs went down 104-99 to the Dallas Mavericks.

