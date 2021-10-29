Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raducanu reveals she handed US Open trophy over to LTA as a ‘little gift’

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 7:36 am
Emma Raducanu revealed she has presented her US Open trophy to the LTA (Zuma/PA)
Emma Raducanu has revealed she has presented her US Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association as a “little gift” in recognition of their role in her development.

The British number one, 18, became the first British woman to win a singles grand slam title since Virginia Wade’s 1977 Wimbledon triumph with her stunning run from qualifying to victory at Flushing Meadows in the summer, but she has not held on to the hardware.

“It’s stored at the National Tennis Centre I’m pretty sure in London,” Raducanu said after beating Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.

“It’s not at home. If you want to see it, it’s at the NTC. I just thought that the LTA have done so much for me I just wanted them to have it as a sign and a big thank you for everything that they’ve done for me helping me through the young ages.

“They played a huge role in my development so it’s a little gift.”

