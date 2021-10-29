Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US returns antiquities to India in stolen art investigation

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 8:08 am
The bronze Shiva Nataraja is valued at four million dollars (AP)
The bronze Shiva Nataraja is valued at four million dollars (AP)

US authorities have returned about 250 antiquities to India amid a long-running investigation into a stolen art scheme.

The items, worth an estimated 15 million dollars (£11 million), were handed over during a ceremony at the Indian Consulate in New York City.

The centrepiece is a bronze Shiva Nataraja valued at four million dollars (£2.9 million), authorities said.

Indian antiquities returned
US authorities have returned about 250 antiquities to India following a wide-ranging probe (AP)

The handover stems from a wide-ranging probe by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the Homeland Security Investigations arm of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The investigation has focused on tens of thousands of antiquities allegedly smuggled into the United States by dealer Subhash Kapoor, who has denied the allegations.

District attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said the case “serves as a potent reminder that individuals who maraud sacred temples in pursuit of individual profit are committing crimes, not only against a country’s heritage but also its present and future”.

Indian antiquities returned
The items are worth an estimated 15 million dollars (£11 million) (AP)

Authorities say Kapoor – jailed in India and facing charges there pending a US extradition request – used his Arts Of The Past gallery in New York to traffic looted treasures from India and various other countries in south-east Asia.

The investigation has resulted in the recovery of 2,500 artefacts valued at 143 million dollars (£104 million) and convictions of six of Kapoor’s associates, Mr Vance said.

The Shiva Nataraja bronze was sold by the mother of Nancy Wiener, a gallery operator who pleaded guilty this month to charges of conspiracy and possession of stolen property, authorities said.

Indian Antiquities Returned
Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr and Indian Consul General Randhir Jaiswal shake hands after signing over the return of the items during a ceremony in New York (AP)

Nancy Wiener sold looted items to major museums in Australia and Singapore.

In June, the district attorney’s office returned more than two dozen artefacts worth 3.8 million dollars (£2.7 million) to Cambodia as part of the investigation. Another 33 objects were sent back to Afghanistan in April.

Court papers filed in New York say Kapoor went to extraordinary lengths to acquire the artefacts, many of them statues of Hindu deities, and then falsified their provenance with forged documents.

They say Kapoor travelled the world seeking out antiquities that had been looted from temples, homes and archaeological sites. Some of the artefacts were recovered from Kapoor’s storage units in New York.

Prosecutors allege Kapoor had the items cleansed and repaired to remove any damage from illegal excavation, and then illegally exported them to the United States from their countries of origin, according to prosecutors.

