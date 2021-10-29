Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Greek president tells Angela Merkel that Greece often felt alone

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 10:31 am
Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, right, and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel talk during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Athens (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, right, and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel talk during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Athens (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Greece’s often-strained relations with Germany took centre stage in a meeting in Athens between outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece’s president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

This was Merkel’s first official meeting during her visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her 16-year tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe.

“There were times of difficulty and tension,” Sakellaropoulou told Merkel, referring to relations between two countries. “The financial crisis that many countries of Europe faced put mainly Greece, which was called on to pay a heavy price, in a difficult position. It was an unprecedented situation… and Greece felt — we justifiably often felt alone.”

Greece’s decade-long financial crisis saw a quarter of the country’s economy wiped out and Greece almost crashing out of the euro.

Germany was the largest single contributor to three successive international bailout packages Greece received from 2010 to 2018.

But the rescue loans came with strings attached.

Greece’s economy was put under strict supervision and a series of deeply resented reforms were imposed, including repeated tax hikes and cuts in pensions, salaries and public spending for everything from health care to infrastructure.

Many Greeks blamed Merkel — and her finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble — for the enforced austerity which led to plummeting living standards and an economic depression. At one point the jobless rate reached 28%, with youth unemployment exceeding 60%.

But as the country’s financial situation gradually improved, so too did relations with Germany, and the general public sentiment toward Merkel herself.

“I believe that the time that has passed and the experiences we lived through during this period contributed to mutual understanding and the drawing of useful conclusions for the present and the future,” Sakellaropoulou said.

“It is important that Europe maintained its cohesion, and this was shown in its handling of the pandemic and in the Recovery Fund.”

Merkel responded to the Greek president that “you referred to our relations which went through some ups and downs, but are based on strong foundations. Dialogue was always the key to searching for and finding a solution”.

She said there had been varied challenges, including the destabilisation of the euro “and the reforms that had to happen in all countries and in Greece”, and also touched briefly on the migration issue for Europe.

“What gave us strength in this period was the fact that we always had the feeling we belong together,” Merkel said. “And I believe this is the basic feeling we must have.”

After her meeting with Sakellaropoulou, Merkel headed into talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal