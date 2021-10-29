Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Maguire confident Man Utd will come through ‘difficult period’

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 12:06 pm
Harry Maguire apologised to Manchester United fans after last weekend’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA).
Harry Maguire says Manchester United’s players “let down” boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the fans against Liverpool but is confident the squad can bounce back.

United were beaten 5-0 by their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, Liverpool’s biggest away victory against the Red Devils.

With Solskjaer under intense scrutiny, United – who have taken one point from their last four Premier League games and are seventh in the table – are preparing for a trip to Tottenham on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have taken just one point from their last four Premier League matches (Martin Rickett/PA).
Maguire, who apologised to the fans immediately after Sunday’s match, said in an interview with United’s official website ahead of the Spurs fixture: “As players we let the management down, we let the staff down and we let the club down, but most importantly we let the fans down.

“We know we’ve got to improve and I can assure you we’re doing everything we can and giving everything day in, day out to make sure that we improve on these performances, and I’m sure we’ll come through this difficult period and kick on again.”

Maguire admitted it had been a “tough week” following the Liverpool game, said there had been “big discussions” on the back of it.

Manchester United suffered a heavy home defeat to their rivals
“It’s been a tough week obviously, you can’t just brush these things aside, especially when you lose to your rivals,” the 28-year-old England defender said.

“To lose in the manner that we did was so disappointing. We’ve obviously had big discussions, we’ve analysed the game and the goals and looked at how we can do better and improve.

“That’s the most important thing now, we need to come together as a group and a club.

“We know as a group of players we need to make sure we’re together and we’re positive. It’s a tough one to move on from but we need to move on. There are lots of games to play…it’s a season in which we know we can still achieve things.”

Maguire added: “We have a lot of experience in our dressing room and a lot of leaders. We’re open, we’re men and we can take someone pointing the finger at us, but one thing is for sure and that’s that we all know we’re in this together, there’s no blame game.

“Everyone has to look at themselves individually and look at where they can improve and help the team, that’s what I’ve been doing and I’m sure that’s what every player has been doing in the dressing room.

“That’s the only way forward, we stick together, we move on and we improve.”

