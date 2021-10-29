Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Return To Sender? Stolen Elvis bust is back on the bar where he belongs

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 3:33 pm
A bust of Elvis Presley wearing a shamrock cap and beads stands guard as bartender Tom Eckstein mixes a drink for St Patrick’s Day. The bust was stolen but is now back (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP)
The King of Rock n’ Roll is back in the building.

An Elvis Presley bust that was swiped from a central Illinois bar has been returned after the story of its theft attracted international attention.

Employees at Jimmy’s Bar found the missing bust sitting on a porch outside the West Peoria saloon, the Peoria Journal Star reported. The theft had been discovered last Sunday morning.

“He’s back!” pub owner Jimmy Spears said early on Friday, attributing the bust’s return to the widespread attention its theft had attracted.

On Wednesday, the bar’s Facebook page had made an appeal for its return: “No questions asked.”

Spears said he was considering ways to improve security for the bust, but for now it is back in its familiar position overlooking the saloon and greeting customers at the centre of its long bar.

Spears, the bar’s owner for 39 years, said his niece bought the bust about 15 years ago at a garage sale for $20, and it soon became the business’ bar-top mascot.

