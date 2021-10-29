Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Nuno Espirito Santo suggests some of his players are not committed enough

By Press Association
October 29, 2021, 10:34 pm
Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested some of his out-of-favour players are not committed enough (Nick Potts/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested some of his out-of-favour players are not committed enough (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested some of his out-of-favour players are not doing enough to force their way back into his plans.

Dele Alli and Harry Winks are two high-profile players who have not featured much in recent weeks, with both men left out of a 20-man squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win at Burnley.

Alli has not played in the Premier League since being taken off at half time in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, while Winks has appeared only six times in all competitions and been on the pitch for just 61 minutes in the league.

And Nuno, who faces regular questions about the duo’s omission, says commitment could be an issue with his fringe players.

“There is one thing that is the outside expectations that goes around this kind of situations with players that you must ignore, you must judge in the right moment and be patient and then take care of the situation,” Nuno said.

“Because at the end of the day what we want is for all the players to be involved and committed.

“This word is very important. The commitment is very important.

“When you are committed you understand better some kind of decisions. You are more patient and keep doing what you should do. Focus on your task, day after day.

“I wish all the players were equally committed. That would be absurd to tell that is the reality because the players have their own expectations.

“Many of them work very, very hard during the week. And then comes the weekend and the coach decides to go with other players.

“It’s not because you’re not committed, but you are upset. You are annoyed. That is respectful. It doesn’t have to do with the commitment of these players.

“These players have to go beyond. They have to make a conscious effort that he has to go again from the beginning of the week to change the opinion and the idea of the manager.

“This is how it works. In this industry, this is what the player should do. Unfortunately, it’s not what is always happening.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal