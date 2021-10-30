Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Departing German leader Merkel ready to have more time to read and travel

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 1:05 pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is ready to leave office (AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is ready to leave office (AP)

Angela Merkel has said she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of Germany and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship.

Ms Merkel said she wants to “perhaps travel a bit or read, or simply enjoy some leisure time knowing that no possible upheaval may happen in the next 20 minutes”, weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

The chancellor, who announced in 2018 that she would not run again in the national election last month, steered Germany safely through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, the migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that while the years in office had fulfilled her, they had also been challenging because of the constant need to pay attention to, prevent, or react to crises.

“I can say with a good feeling now that it is right for someone else to take over,” Ms Merkel told the newspaper.

Germany held its national election last month.

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats are currently in talks about forming a coalition government.

Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Rome
Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Rome (Brendan Smialowski via AP)

The three parties said earlier this month they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in early December.

Outgoing vice chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose centre-left Social Democrats narrowly won the election, appears to have the best chance of succeeding Ms Merkel.

Until the next government has been formed, she will continue to lead Germany in a caretaker position, and on Saturday was attending the G20 summit in Rome.

Ms Merkel, who is 67, said she feels gratitude to have been able to have served the country and also looks back with satisfaction “on a long, and in some cases complicated, period”.

“A little melancholy will perhaps also come later,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal