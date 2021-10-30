Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Ramsdale stars as flying start sees Arsenal to victory at Leicester

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 2:41 pm Updated: October 30, 2021, 2:47 pm
Aaron Ramsdale impressed for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal reaped the benefits of a fast start as they continued their fine run with victory at Leicester on Saturday, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in inspired form.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe – with his fourth goal in seven games – had the visitors on top within the opening 20 minutes at the King Power Stadium and Arsenal headed back down the M1 with a 2-0 win after stoutly defending their advantage.

The victory is a seventh in nine across all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side, who showed glitz and guile in equal measure to outfox Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers has overseen something of a mini-revival after Leicester’s slow start to the season almost paralleled that of Arsenal, but – after beating Manchester United here last time out in the league – they could not find a way back into the game.

Even Jamie Vardy, fit enough to start following a knee injury, could not inspire a comeback and add to his 10 goals in 12 previous appearances against one of his favourite opponents.

Arsenal set the tone early, with Bukayo Saka – on his 100th appearance for the club – seeing an effort blocked which Daniel Amartey almost inadvertently then steered into his own goal.

Scoring from set-pieces is becoming a regular occurrence for the Gunners and it was a Gabriel header from Saka’s corner which broke the deadlock as the Brazilian celebrated his first goal since March.

Smith Rowe doubled the lead on 18 minutes, continuing his fine form with the latest England squad announcement looming.

Gabriel Magalhaes
Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring for Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With Alexandre Lacazette battling for the ball in the box, it was cleared into the path of the academy graduate, who made no mistake with a clinical finish.

Benjamin White has made a fine start to life at Arsenal and was passed fit to play here after illness, but he conceded a silly free-kick on the edge of his own box as half-time approached.

James Maddison, a reported summer target for Arsenal, bent over a perfect effort which Ramsdale did brilliantly to tip onto the post at full stretch, jumping back up to keep out Jonny Evans’ effort from the rebound.

The save was so good, even Peter Schmeichel, whose son Kasper was in goal at the other end, tweeted that it was the best he had “seen for years”.

Rodgers reacted to the hosts’ first-half display by introducing Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman, with the Foxes much brighter following the restart.

Luke Thomas, in for the injured Ricardo Pereira, drove an effort just wide, with Arteta’s response to Arsenal’s loosening grip on proceedings seeing Martin Odegaard replace Lacazette.

Still Leicester pushed as Ramsdale turned a Lookman shot behind, the former Sheffield United goalkeeper becoming increasingly important as he then made himself big to save from Barnes.

Vardy’s chances had been quite limited and he uncharacteristically miscued a header as the game entered the final quarter with Arsenal still holding on.

Evans was arguably lucky to avoid a red card as he dragged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down with no other defenders around him but was only booked by referee Michael Oliver.

Schmeichel made a big save of his own soon after, keeping out Aubameyang’s effort from five yards out, with Leicester unable to find a way through in the closing stages as Arsenal held on for the three points.

