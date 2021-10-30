Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Thomas Tuchel takes no joy from seeing rivals drop points as Chelsea extend lead

By Press Association
October 30, 2021, 6:49 pm Updated: October 30, 2021, 6:51 pm
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea registered a fourth-straight league win to extend their lead at the top (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea registered a fourth-straight league win to extend their lead at the top (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted he takes no joy from seeing his Premier League title rivals drop points after his leaders claimed a 3-0 victory at managerless Newcastle.

Tuchel’s side registered a fourth-straight league win to extend their lead at the top as Liverpool were held by Brighton and Manchester City slipped to a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea moved three points clear of Liverpool and five ahead of City after Reece James’ thumping second-half double and Jorginho’s late penalty stretched their unbeaten league run on the road this season to five matches.

Tuchel said: “There has never been a moment where we celebrate results on the other pitches.

“First of all, it’s far too early and second of all we want to focus on ourselves instead of others. What goes around comes around, we don’t do this.

“There’s a long way to go. I’m absolutely happy today with our performance off the ball. This was the key for me from the first minute to the last, the effort and discipline.”

James broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when he lashed the ball home from a tight angle and then he slammed in a rebound after substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi’s shot was blocked by Ciaran Clark.

Chelsea's Reece James (second left) celebrates
Reece James (second left) celebrated with his Chelsea team-mates (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jorginho sealed the points from the penalty spot after Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s trip on Kai Havertz.

Tuchel added: “It’s a complex game and Reece cannot score if Callum does not do the dribbling and Callum cannot do the dribbling if Chilly (Ben Chilwell) isn’t opening the space.

“Our strikers are sometimes sacrificing to create chances and spaces for the others.

“We certainly don’t need to exercise shooting because Reece shoots like a horse.”

It was not the way Newcastle interim boss Graeme Jones wanted to hand over the reins, with the club expected to appoint a permanent replacement for Steve Bruce before next week’s trip to Brighton.

Jones’ remit from the club’s new owners following Bruce’s departure had been to take charge for two matches and he said he did not know what would happen next.

“I really don’t know,” he said. “I’ve done the games, spoke to the players after the game and came straight to the press conference.

“I haven’t spoken to the owners again. We’ll see what they have to say tonight or tomorrow.”

Newcastle equalled their longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games, which was set in 1898 and 2018.

“We are in a relegation battle, there’s no question about that and we need to face it like men,” added Jones, who said the team was good enough to stay up.

“But the truth is, I think it needs a fresh face.

“The fans were incredible today. They stuck with the team in difficult moments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]